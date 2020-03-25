Everything you need to know about Orange County’s stay-at-home order

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The stay-at-home order enacted by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings hasn’t yet gone into effect but already, people are wondering what does and doesn’t constitute a violation.

Demings announced the new county-wide rule Tuesday night in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus and protect those who are the most vulnerable, including the elderly and those with preexisting conditions.

It goes into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday and is set to remain in place until April 9 at 11 p.m.

To quell some concerns, Orange County established a frequently asked questions page to address what will still be operating, what must shutdown and what things people can still do outside their homes without risking a $50 citation or even jail time.

Below is some information from that page:

Does the order apply to me?

Yes. Even if you aren’t elderly or have health problems, the order is mandatory for all Orange County residents, including those living in Orlando.

Will public transit still be operating?

Lynx and SunRail will still be up and running but should only be used for essential activities or business.

What exactly are essential activities?

Going to the grocery store, getting take-out from a restaurant, going to the pharmacy, gas stations, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, medical appointments and healthcare facilities are all allowed. After your business is done at any of those places, you’re asked to return home immediately. While out, be sure to practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others.

Can I still go to work?

It depends on what you do for a living. If you work at any of the places mentioned above then you can and should go to work as long as you follow proper precautions. Orange County also provided a list of businesses that are considered essential to everyday life and therefore allowed to continue operating:

Healthcare providers

Grocery store employees

Food cultivation

Any business to provide food, shelter, social services and necessities of life

Hotels and motels

Media

Gas stations

Auto-supply, auto-repair, towing companies

Banks and other financial institutions

Hardware stores

Licensed contractors

Businesses providing mailing and shipping services

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Restaurants to offer a pickup option or delivery

Schools providing free food services to students

Businesses that supply office products needed for anyone who works from home

Any business selling medical equipment and supply providers

Businesses shipping groceries or goods to residences

Airlines

Taxis

Bus employees

Home-based care for seniors adults or children

Assisted living facilities and nursing homes

Legal services

Landscape and pool care business

Childcare facilities

Businesses operating at an airport or government facility

Pet supply stores

Logistics providers

Telecommunications providers

Providers of propane or natural gas

Construction sites

Architectural, engineering and land surveying services

Factories and plants

Waste management services

Businesses interacting with customers solely through electronic or telephonic means

Businesses delivering products through mail

If your job isn’t listed, plan on working from home.

I miss my family and friends. Can I see them?

Unfortunately, no -- at least not in person. If your loved one has an urgent need for food or health care then of course you can visit but in-person hangouts shouldn’t be happening during the period of the order. FaceTime, phone calls, Skype and texting are always acceptable.

I think I have COVID-19. Can I go get tested?

Yes, those testing sites will be open but don’t just show up unannounced. Most testing sites require pre-screening and appointments to ensure that precious supplies aren’t wasted on someone who doesn’t actually need it. To review the criteria and see Orange County testing sites, click here.

Can I go to the hospital?

Yes, there are no plans of closing the hospitals or denying access to anyone with a medical emergency. You shouldn’t, however, go to the emergency room for a coronavirus test. If you have a friend or family member who has been admitted to a health care facility, it’s important to note that many hospitals and assisted living centers have amended their visitor policies.

Will garbage still be picked up?

Yes. Be sure to take your trash out to the curb on your regularly scheduled day.

Will Orlando International Airport be open?

It will, but definitely don’t get in a plane if you’re feeling ill and you’re strongly advised against going to a coronavirus hot spot, including New York City. Keep in mind that the situation is fluid and you could be asked to self-isolate upon return, depending on where you go. Otherwise, the airport is open for essential travel.

Will Orange County Parks be open?

Yes, sans the amenities. You can still access the trails for some outdoor exercise but don’t plan on using any fitness centers, the swimming portion of Kelly Park or attending any classes or activities. Playgrounds are also temporarily shutdown.

Can I still get mail?

You can and you will. That includes USPS mail, packages from Amazon or otherwise, groceries and more.

What about exercise?

Walking, running, riding your bicycle and all outdoor exercise is allowed as long as you still practice social distancing. Gyms and fitness centers remain closed.

Can I go to the vet or take my dog for a walk?

Seeking medical care for your pets is allowed as is taking your dog for a walk, just remember to keep 6 feet away from anyone you encounter.

Will churches be open?

Yes, but the social distancing rules still apply. Many local churches have opted to provide streaming services instead of in-person worship in order to protect their congregation. Check out the list here.

What about salons and beauty shops?

You’ll need to reschedule your manicure because they’ll be closed for the duration of the order.

Laundromats?

Those are open along with dry cleaners.

Will day cares be open?

That’s the plan. The Florida Department of Children and Families oversees the state’s day care facilities and has provided those locations with guidelines.

What about homeless people?

Orange County officials say they’re doing their best to keep that population safe by working with their partners to expand services and by reaching out to individuals at homeless camps.

How will the order be enforced?

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the order, although deputies have noted that the ultimate goal is to keep people safe, not necessarily make arrests. That being said, violators can face a $50 fine or even jail time. Violations can be reported at 407-836-HELP (4357).

The order has left me feeling anxious and scared. Is there someone I can talk to?

A helpline has been set up for anyone in need to be connected with a mental health professional. The number to call is 407-875-3700.