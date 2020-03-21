Worship from home: Religious services to stream online during coronavirus pandemic
See list of services, resources below
ORLANDO, Fla. – As health and government officials encourage people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, churches and other religious organizations are offering resources to worship online, without leaving home.
The online approach comes after the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid out guidelines for social gatherings during the global outbreak, encouraging the practice of social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Here are some ways to get your spiritual fix while social distancing:
- The Diocese of Orlando posted a list of resources parishioners can follow while Mass celebration is suspended.
- First Presbyterian Church of Orlando is broadcasting its Sunday worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11:05 a.m.
- The Fellowship is offering drive-in church services in Leesburg, allowing people to worship and hear receive the message from inside their cars.
- East Coast Believers, a nondenominational church with campuses in Lake Nona and Oviedo, is streaming Sunday services online and holding prayer sessions in a daily webcast.
- The Muslim Women’s Organization is offering virtual happy hour meetups as a way for women to connect daily during the pandemic.
- On Sundays at 10:45 a.m., Eastwind Pentacostal Church is broadcasting services of singing, announcements and preaching online.
- Congregation Ohev Shalom Orlando is broadcasting services on its livestream channel and is posting PDF files of their “Siddur Lev Shalem” Shabbat prayer book online that can easily be downloaded.
- First United Methodist Church is offering worship sessions on its website and through Facebook Live, where the church is also providing brief devotionals and other updates daily.
- The Florida Conference of Seventh-day Adventists is offering dozens of livestreamed services during this time. Click here to see a complete list.
- Church in the Son is livestreaming services Sundays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
- Calvary Orlando livestreams its services here and services for Calvary Español can be viewed here.
This list will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
