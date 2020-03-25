List of jobs to fall under essential businesses for Orange County stay-at-home order

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – County officials have posted a list of jobs falling under the category of essential businesses once the Orange County stay-at-home order begins.

The order starts on Thursday at 11 p.m.

This will last for two weeks in Orange County.

Here is a list of jobs the county lists as an essential business:

Healthcare providers

Grocery store employees

Food cultivation

Any business to provide food, shelter, social services and necessities of life

Hotels and motels

Media

Gas stations

Auto-supply, auto-repair, towing companies

Banks and other financial institutions

Hardware stores

Licensed contractors

Businesses providing mailing and shipping services

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Restaurants to offer a pickup option or delivery

Schools providing freed food services to students

Businesses that supply office products needed for anyone who works from home

Any business selling medical equipment and supply providers

Businesses shipping groceries or goods to residences

Airlines

Taxis

Bus employees

Home-based care for seniors adults or children

Assisted living facilities and nursing homes

Legal services

Landscape and pool care business

Childcare facilities

Businesses operating at an airport or government facility

Pet supply stores

Logistics providers

Telecommunications providers

Providers of propane or natural gas

Construction sites

Architectural, engineering and land surveying services

Factories and plants

Waste management services

Businesses interacting with customers solely through electronic or telephonic means

Businesses delivering products through mail

Anyone who is interested in exact specifics if your job or position falls under this can click on this link.

There have been 50 cases of coronavirus in Orange County, according to the department of health.

