List of jobs to fall under essential businesses for Orange County stay-at-home order

Stay-at-home order starts at 11 p.m. on Thursday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: coronavirus, orange county
A worker restocks the meat section of a Stop & Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors Thursday, March 19, 2020, in North Providence, R.I. This week grocery store chains and other retailers began offering special shopping hours for seniors and other groups considered the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus. The dedicated shopping times are designed to allow seniors, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions to shop among smaller crowds and reduce their chances of acquiring the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – County officials have posted a list of jobs falling under the category of essential businesses once the Orange County stay-at-home order begins.

The order starts on Thursday at 11 p.m.

This will last for two weeks in Orange County.

Here is a list of jobs the county lists as an essential business:

  • Healthcare providers
  • Grocery store employees
  • Food cultivation
  • Any business to provide food, shelter, social services and necessities of life
  • Hotels and motels
  • Media
  • Gas stations
  • Auto-supply, auto-repair, towing companies
  • Banks and other financial institutions
  • Hardware stores
  • Licensed contractors
  • Businesses providing mailing and shipping services
  • Laundromats and dry cleaners
  • Restaurants to offer a pickup option or delivery
  • Schools providing freed food services to students
  • Businesses that supply office products needed for anyone who works from home
  • Any business selling medical equipment and supply providers
  • Businesses shipping groceries or goods to residences
  • Airlines
  • Taxis
  • Bus employees
  • Home-based care for seniors adults or children
  • Assisted living facilities and nursing homes
  • Legal services
  • Landscape and pool care business
  • Childcare facilities
  • Businesses operating at an airport or government facility
  • Pet supply stores
  • Logistics providers
  • Telecommunications providers
  • Providers of propane or natural gas
  • Construction sites
  • Architectural, engineering and land surveying services
  • Factories and plants
  • Waste management services
  • Businesses interacting with customers solely through electronic or telephonic means
  • Businesses delivering products through mail

Anyone who is interested in exact specifics if your job or position falls under this can click on this link.

There have been 50 cases of coronavirus in Orange County, according to the department of health.

