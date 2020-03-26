Florida reaches 2,355 coronavirus cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – As of Thursday morning, there are now 2,355 Florida-related coronavirus cases, a number that includes 28 deaths and an undisclosed amount of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have since recovered.

That number is up 378 cases compared to 6 p.m. Wednesday, which is the last time an update was released by the Florida Department of Health. At that time, the total was 1,977.

[Timeline: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

The most recent figures show 2,235 residents -- including six receiving treatment out of the state -- have tested positive and 110 non-Florida residents have been diagnosed while visiting the Sunshine State.

Here’s the breakdown of coronavirus cases in Central Florida:

Brevard County: 13 cases

Flagler County: 7 cases

Lake County: 25 cases

Marion County: 5 cases

Orange County: 110 cases

Osceola County: 42 cases

Polk County: 17 cases

Seminole County: 37 cases

Sumter County: 24 cases

Volusia County: 29 cases

The two Central Florida counties with the most cases, Orange and Osceola, have both issued mandatory stay-at-home orders for residents effective at 11 p..m. Thursday until 11 p.m. April 9. Thus far, those two are the only local counties to do so.

In recent days, Gov. Ron DeSantis has doubled down on his reasoning for not issuing a state-wide mandate, saying that it would be too disruptive to businesses and the everyday lives of those who live in areas without community transmission.

Based on the most recent numbers, 22 Florida counties have reported zero cases. Those counties are primarily located in North Florida and the panhandle while Broward County and Miami-Dade County have seen the highest concentration with 1,120 cases between the two of them.

