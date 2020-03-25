More than 1,680 COVID-19 cases in Florida, less than month after first cases confirmed

ORLANDO, Fla. – Less than a month after the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Florida, the state has nearly 1,700 cases, including 22 deaths part of the global pandemic, according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health.

It’s been 25 days since Gov. Ron DeSantis first announced the coronavirus had arrived in the Sunshine State. As of Wednesday, testing has widely expanded throughout the state and more than 16,000 people have been tested for the highly contagious virus.

Numbers from the state show 1,682 people, including 99 non-Florida residents in the state, have contracted COVID-19. Overnight into Wednesday, two more people died, bringing the state’s death toll to 22, according to the DOH.

A FEMA and Florida National Guard managed testing site will open Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center. Similar large-scale pop-up medical sites are also located in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami.

DeSantis has issued several executive orders to prevent person-to-person contact and slow the spread of the virus, but he has not called for a statewide stay-at-home order. Leaders of several counties and cities around Florida have begun to issue those on their own, including Orange County.

Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino, with the Department of Health, said the reason people must stat at home and away from others is because people transmit the virus to other people.

“The safe assumption is that everyone else has it,” Pino said. “Even if you have a negative test today doesn’t mean you can’t have it tomorrow.”

[Timeline: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

According to the DOH database, Orange County has the fifth highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. The county saw a jump by about 20 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday bringing the new total to 77.

South Florida continues to have the most concentrated numbers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, followed by Hillsborough County.

The Florida Department of Health releases the statewide numbers twice a day at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The state’s database includes information about confirmed cases, how many people have been tested, the ages of confirmed cases and more.

If you are having trouble viewing on mobile, click here.

In Central Florida, all counties have confirmed cases of the respiratory illness. Here’s the breakdown by county:

Brevard: 11

Flagler: 5

Lake: 18

Marion: 5

Orange: 77

Osceola: 35

Polk: 14

Seminole: 29

Sumter: 13

Around the world, the death total is rapidly approaching 20,000 with more than 440,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

[CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: Daily ClickOrlando.com newsletter delivered to your inbox]