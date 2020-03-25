Temporary COVID-19 testing site opens in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center for patients meeting specific criteria.

Testing will only be available for those who are 65-years-old and older and have COVID-19 symptoms.

The tests will also be available for first responders and healthcare workers.

“Those 65 and older MUST have an on-site temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher and respiratory symptoms and bring an ID to be tested,” a news release stated.

[CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: Daily ClickOrlando.com newsletter delivered to your inbox]

First responders with a valid agency ID do not need to have symptoms to be tested.

The test site will be a drive-thru site only and will be limited to 250 tests per day, officials said.

“Plan accordingly, be patient and be prepared to wait. You will not be permitted to exit your vehicle and there are no restrooms,” officials said.

No bicycles or mopeds will be allowed at the testing site.

When patients arrive at the testing site they will be pre-screened. Nurses will then conduct additional screening to determine eligibility for testing.

Those patients who meet the criteria will be directed to the testing area.

“National Guard medics will be administering specimen collection, which involves swabbing the nasal cavity, and packaging,” officials said.

Those tested will be given instructions on how to receive their results.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.