WATCH LIVE: Gon. Ron DeSantis hosts news conference in Miami

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Miami Friday afternoon to host a news conference about an unknown topic.

A news release from his office provided no details about the nature of the conference.

The event is scheduled to begin at noon at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science.

[TRENDING: What La Nina could mean for rest of hurricane season | Bars allowed to open in Florida | Gator ambushes, attacks Florida woman]

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools Alberto Carvalho will also be present at the event.

Use the media player at the top of this story to watch the news conference live.