Florida reports close to 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, 176 new deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported 3,650 new cases of the respiratory illness Friday, bringing the state total to 658,381 since the pandemic was first detected here in March.

The DOH reported 176 new deaths Friday, bringing Florida’s death toll from the pandemic to 12,658. Florida’s death total is comprised of 12,502 residents and 156 non-residents who died in the state from the virus.

Death data is often delayed and new deaths can take up to two weeks to report, according to the DOH.

Recent deaths from COVID-19 across Central Florida made up 25 out of the 176 new fatalities reported across the state.

[TRENDING: What La Nina could mean for rest of hurricane season | Bars allowed to open in Florida | Gator ambushes, attacks Florida woman]

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, as of Friday morning, there were a total of 2,833 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 compared to the same time 24 hours ago.

The DOH reported 214 new hospitalized patients Friday, bringing the state total to 41,021 for people who have been in hospital at some point during the last six months due to the virus.

Florida’s positivity rate -- the number of new cases compared to overall tests --- was 5.543% on Thursday.

[SEE THURSDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 213 deaths]

Here are three things to know about the virus for Sept. 11. Click on the blue headline to read more about the story:

Florida bars reopen: After months of being closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, bars across Florida will be allowed to serve alcohol for on-site consumption once again come Monday. Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears made the announcement Thursday evening on Twitter, hours after he appeared alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis for a roundtable discussion about the restaurant industry.

Party house crackdown: Vacation rental giant Airbnb announced it has suspended 40 of its listings in Florida as part of a crackdown on party houses amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company banned house parties in late 2019, but the pandemic has pushed them to bring suspensions to the public. Officials said five Airbnb listing in the Orlando metro area have been suspended, as well as one listing in Tavares.

Rapid tests for football players: Orange County high school football players will take rapid coronavirus tests a few days before a game, Orange County Public Schools officials said. The school district is still working out the details but the rapid tests will only apply to football teams, coaches and trainers. Football players, coaches, and trainers will take a rapid test on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday of next week. Find out what happens to those who test positive by clicking or tapping here.

Across 10 counties, Central Florida reported 25 deaths on Friday.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases across the Central Florida region:

County Total Cases New Cases Total Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Total Deaths New Deaths Brevard 7,861 74 725 3 253 8 Flagler 1,504 20 120 2 18 0 Lake 6,972 51 485 5 140 4 Marion 9,043 76 854 2 235 0 Orange 37,701 228 1,179 18 405 4 Osceola 11,684 50 578 2 136 2 Polk 18,228 107 1,929 4 483 0 Seminole 8,492 33 611 6 193 4 Sumter 2,086 17 233 0 60 1 Volusia 10,027 96 740 5 205 2

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.