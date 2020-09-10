Orange County football players, coaches to receive rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of games

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County high school football players will take rapid coronavirus tests a few days before a game, Orange County Public Schools officials said.

The school district is still working out the details but the rapid tests will only apply to football teams, coaches and trainers.

More details about the plan to provide rapid tests to football staff and players will be released next week, according to the district.

OCPS has already taken certain precautions with team sports with the ongoing pandemic. Football players are required to learn from home through virtual options or with their teammates in a learning pod.

Typical football night fanfare --including pep rallies, color guard and band performances -- will also be pretaped to keep attendance down at games.

Attendance at all games will be kept at 25% capacity and no cheerleaders will be allowed to perform at games.

Fall sports across OCPS began Aug. 31.