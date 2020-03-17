Number of Florida coronavirus cases swells to 216, governor says

ORLANDO, Fla. – The number of coronavirus cases in Florida is up yet again, this time to 216 confirmed cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the 24 additional cases Tuesday evening during a news conference. Earlier in the day, numbers from the Florida Department of Health that included Florida residents diagnosed in Florida, Florida residents diagnosed out of state and non-Florida residents diagnosed in the state putting the total at 192.

Of the 216, 195 are Florida residents -- six of whom are being isolated out of state -- and 21 are non-Florida residents who were diagnosed while visiting the Sunshine State.

That number also includes the seven Floridians who have died and those who have since tested negative after recovering for the respiratory illness.

Based on data currently available on the FDOH’s interactive map, there are nine cases in Volusia County, six cases in Orange, six in Osceola, four in Seminole, one in Lake County, one in Brevard and one in Polk.

The one case in Polk County is new as of Tuesday evening. Flagler and Marion are the only counties in Central Florida that have not yet been affected by COVID-19.

According to the governor, there are still 1,042 pending test results.

