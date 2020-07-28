WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds coronavirus roundtable discussion in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Orlando Tuesday meeting with medical experts about the ongoing pandemic as the Florida Department of Health reported 191 fatalities from the virus, the most reported since the virus arrived in Florida.

The DOH reported 9,230 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total of all confirmed coronavirus cases since the disease was first detected in the state on March 1 to 441,977. The positivity rate for people who tested positive for the first time compared to the overall numbers of people tested on Monday was 11.69%, according to the DOH.

The latest death toll record set Tuesday is an unfortunate trend the state continues to see as it breaks its own case count, hospitalization and death records on a weekly basis now since early June.

The new deaths reported Tuesday included 186 resident fatalities and five non-resident deaths. Since March, 6,201 people have died in Florida from the virus. The state data on the COVID-19 death toll is often delayed by up to two weeks.

The Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration dashboard, as of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, reported that 9,019 people are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities across the state due to complications from COVID-19.

If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

Here are four things to know for Tuesday, July 28:

Across the Central Florida region, new deaths were reported in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties. Several counties in the region contributed to the record death toll reported on Tuesday. Brevard County reported 20 deaths and Polk reported 16 fatalities.

DeSantis will host a roundtable discussion in Orlando Tuesday at AdventHealth at 12:30 p.m.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases in Central Florida by county:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 5,155 86 366 16 85 Flagler 838 25 70 1 10 Lake 4,259 90 207 7 49 Marion 3,928 347 338 5 51 Orange 27,820 427 756 21 179 Osceola 7,973 245 317 9 55 Polk 11,893 176 1,011 60 236 Seminole 6,231 115 357 11 71 Sumter 1,028 25 146 7 27 Volusia 6,473 132 479 31 103

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.