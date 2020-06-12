Trust Index: Are children at ‘extremely low risk’ for coronavirus?

When announcing that Florida schools will re-open in full capacity in August, Florida’s Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran made this comment about children and coronavirus: “They are at an extremely low risk not only of contracting it but even spreading it. All of that data is in."

Dr. Jenna Wheeler is a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Arnold Palmer Hospital doesn’t agree with that assessment of COVID-19 data.

“I don’t think there’s any data that shows they’re at extremely low risk,” Wheeler said. “I think especially here in the United States we need a little more time to be looking at that data before we can say that with certainty."

According to coronavirus data from the Florida Department of Health, there have been 3,407 cases of coronavirus in children ages 0-17 since March 1.

There have also been 103 hospitalizations in that age group, but no deaths.

News 6 asked if one of the reasons the number of cases is lower in children is because children have not been in school.

“We’ve done a good job of keeping our kids home. Schools have been out .... so children really haven’t had as much of an exposure risk presumably as adults have,” Wheeler said.

Dr. Michael Keating is Chief Medical Officer at Advent Health for Children.

"Symptomatically, it's not sure whether they're any less prone to be actually infected but they appear to be much less prone to get ill," Keating said.

"But like with any illness, there's always some kids that are going to get sick and they're going to get seriously ill," Wheeler said.

Dr. Lindsay Thompson, professor of pediatrics at the University of Florida College of Medicine said it has not been proven children are at a lower risk for susceptibility but preliminary evidence suggests they are.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites, “information about COVID-19 in children is somewhat limited, but current data suggest children with COVID-19 may have only mild symptoms. However, they can still pass this virus onto others who may be at higher risk, including older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions.”

Therefor, says Thompson, “we don’t know how they spread disease, and we can guess that children are likely to spread the virus like they can other viruses.”

The best defense is to teach children to practice social distancing, good hand washing skills and to wear masks, according to Thompson.

The current data shows the number of positive cases for COVID-19 is lower for children.

“Children have milder disease so far, so have been tested less than adults. For this reason, children have had fewer documented cases,” Thompson said.

Asked about the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Florida and if the state will be ready to open schools this fall, Thompson had this advice.

“The rise in cases right now does seem to correlate with areas reopening. We need to be really careful as we open further, including opening up schools. Educating our children is a top priority but so is ensuring the safety of the whole population,” Thompson said. “Doctors are very concerned about this. My advice is to continue to listen to the CDC and state health departments who have a broad view on rising cases. Certainly we don’t want to induce a second wave; we must remain vigilant.”

“In terms of schools, children are very social, and we as pediatricians worry about high transmission rates with children returning to school. I trust that novel and important social distancing techniques will help education continue in school settings.”

Based on state data and three independent statements from pediatricians, we give the Education Commissioner’s comments that children are at extremely low risk of contracting coronavirus: Be careful on the trust index.

All of the medical experts we spoken with say masks reduce transmission rates.

They believe everyone should wear them including children, although they agree its more difficult to get kids to wear them.