Here’s when early voting will take place in Central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. – Floridians planning to vote in local primary elections can cast their ballots early in the interest of avoiding crowds at the polls.

As Florida continues to report thousands of new coronavirus cases daily, Supervisor of Elections are suggesting people request a vote-by-mail ballot. For those who enjoy the traditional stroll to the polls, election experts are pointing to early voting days as a viable option for voters to make sure their voices are heard while mitigating any exposure to COVID-19.

There’s a number of races across Central Florida, so make sure to brush up on your sample ballots and check out the candidates running for office using this link. You can also check your voter’s registration information here.

Once you’ve done your homework, the next step is to vote. Florida’s primary election is Aug. 18.

For those hoping to cast their ballots early, here’s a list of early voting dates available by county.

Early Voting Dates

Brevard County: Aug. 8 to Aug. 15

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flagler County: Aug. 3 to Aug. 15

Sunday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lake County: Aug. 6 to Aug. 15

Sunday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marion County: Aug. 8 to Aug. 15

Sunday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange County: Aug. 3 to Aug. 16

Sunday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Osceola County: Aug. 3 to Aug. 16

Sunday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Seminole County: Aug. 8 to Aug. 15

Sunday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sumter County: Aug. 8 to Aug. 15

Sunday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Volusia County: Aug. 8 to Aug. 15

Sunday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

