How to check your voter registration status ahead of Florida primary election

ORLANDO, Fla. – Floridians planning to vote in local primary elections have a week left to update their voter’s registration information.

Since Florida is a closed primary state, only voters who are registered members of political parties can vote for respective party candidates or nominees during a primary election. That means voters have until July 20 to sign up or change their party affiliation in order to cast their ballots for the upcoming elections.

The Florida primary election is Aug. 18.

Before voters head to the polls, it’s always a good idea to check one’s voter registration status. Here’s how you can check and update your information.

Check your status

To see if you’re even registered to vote, head to RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov and click the “Am I Already Registered” button to check.

You’ll be prompted to enter your first and last name and your birthday. Once you submit your information it will show you where you’re registered, your voter ID number, if you have a party affiliation and your address the state is using to determine your polling place.

Your address is important because it determines what county you’re voting in. This page will use that information to connect you with ballot and precinct information through your Supervisor of Elections’ website.

You can also call your Supervisor’s of Elections Office and a worker can help you update your information.

If everything looks correct, you’re good to go. If no records come up or you need to update your address or party affiliation, we’ve outlined the process below.

Update your information or register to vote

On RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov, select the “Register or Update” button. You’ll need your driver’s license or state ID and the last four digits of your social security number for this.

After you click the button, it’ll ask about your voter eligibility. To vote in the U.S. you need to be an American citizen. In Florida, you need to confirm you’re not a convicted felon or you’re a former felon who has had your rights restored under the state’s 4th Amendment. However, there is ongoing legal action that could prevent former felons from voting in the primary.

Then you’ll need to indicate if you’re registering to vote for the first time or just updating your information. You can also request to replace your voter information card if you’ve misplaced it.

For the next step, you’ll need to give your Florida driver’s license or state ID number and write the date it was issued. You’ll share your name and date of birth as written on your license or state ID. You’ll also be required to write the last four digits of your social security number for identification purposes.

Once you submit your information you’ll be asked your political party reference and the last place you were registered to vote. You’ll have to wait a few days for processing, but you’ll get your updated voter ID card in the mail.

If there are any issues with this process, you can download the paper application in English or Spanish to update your voter information. The site also lets you prefill a voter’s registration form to print it out and personally mail or hand it into your Supervisor’s of Elections Office.

If you miss the July 20 deadline to update your party affiliation, you won’t be able to vote in the primary elections. However, you can register to vote or update your registration at any time and it will be ready for the next time you head to the ballot box.

To learn more about upcoming elections in Central Florida, visit clickorlando.com/results2020.