Florida reports more than 8,800 new coronavirus cases after surpassing New York’s total

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported 8,892 new coronavirus cases Monday as the deadline for Central Florida parents to select a learning model for their students quickly approaches ahead of the school start.

Monday’s positive cases bring the state’s total of all confirmed coronavirus cases since the disease was first detected in the state on March 1 to 432,747. The positivity rate for new cases compared to those tested on Sunday was 11.39%, according to the DOH.

Over the weekend Florida surpassed New York, which was considered the epicenter of the virus in the U.S. until a few weeks ago. New York has reported 411,736 cases, however Florida’s COVID-19 death toll is much lower. New York has reported 25,106 fatalities since March.

The FDOH also reported a total of 6,049 deaths, 5,931 resident fatalities and 118 non-resident deaths. The state reported 77 new COVID-19 fatalities on Monday.

The Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration dashboard, as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, reported that 9,095 people are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities across the state due to complications from COVID-19.

Here are three things to know for Monday, July 27:

Vaccine trials: The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government -- one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race. The The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government -- one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race. The experimental vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. Click here to read more about the trials.

School choice deadline nears: In Orange County, parents have until 5 p.m. Monday to pick one of three learning options for their children: face-to-face learning, Orange County Virtual School, or LaunchED@Home, which is a distance learning program that mirrors face-to-face instruction. Parents of Central Florida students can find everything they need to know about their district’s back-to-school plan at In Orange County, parents have until 5 p.m. Monday to pick one of three learning options for their children: face-to-face learning, Orange County Virtual School, or LaunchED@Home, which is a distance learning program that mirrors face-to-face instruction. Parents of Central Florida students can find everything they need to know about their district’s back-to-school plan at ClickOrlando.com/backtoschool

Bars and breweries work with state to reopen: Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said he will begin discussing his June 26 order that banned on-site consumption at bars to try to help stem the spread of COVID-19. “Next week starting Friday, I’m going to set meetings throughout Florida with breweries and bars to discuss ideas on how to reopen,” Beshears tweeted Saturday. “We will come up with a Safe, Smart and Step-by-step plan based on input, science and relative facts on how to reopen as soon as possible.”

Across the Central Florida region, new deaths were reported in Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases in Central Florida by county:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 5,069 103 350 1 65 Flagler 813 12 69 1 8 Lake 4,169 79 200 15 48 Marion 3,581 155 333 9 50 Orange 27,393 413 735 6 174 Osceola 7,728 114 308 5 53 Polk 11,717 294 951 17 220 Seminole 6,116 82 346 4 68 Sumter 1,003 11 139 2 27 Volusia 6,341 101 448 2 100

