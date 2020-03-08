Department of Health announces 2 more positive cases of coronavirus, 1 in Volusia County
2 women are isolated after being presumptive positive
The Florida Department of Health has announced two new presumptive positive cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida.
The positive cases are for a 66-year-old woman in Volusia County and a 61-year-old woman from Okaloosa County.
Both women have a recent history of travel outside of the U.S. and will be isolated, officials said.
