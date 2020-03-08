55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

55ºF

Local News

Department of Health announces 2 more positive cases of coronavirus, 1 in Volusia County

2 women are isolated after being presumptive positive

Tags: Florida Department of Health, Coronavirus
Department of Health reports 2 Coronavirus deaths in Florida
Department of Health reports 2 Coronavirus deaths in Florida

The Florida Department of Health has announced two new presumptive positive cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida.

The positive cases are for a 66-year-old woman in Volusia County and a 61-year-old woman from Okaloosa County.

Both women have a recent history of travel outside of the U.S. and will be isolated, officials said.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.