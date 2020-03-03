Do you have coronavirus questions? Call this number

ORLANDO, Fla. – While the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, continues to spread, health officials understand that concerns are also on the rise, which is why they’ve set up a number for residents to call in their questions.

The Florida Department of Health has established a COVID-19 call center that can be reached at 1-866-779-6121. The call center is available to residents and visitors Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Questions can also be submitted to the department’s COVID-19 team via email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Health officials have also created a coronavirus call center specifically for Orange County, which can be reached on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 407-723-5004.

While there have been confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Florida, Orange County health officials said Tuesday that the threat to the public remains low.

The health department offers the following tips to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick and avoid contact with persons in poor health

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing (If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty)

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

