Do you have coronavirus questions? Call this number
Florida health officials set up COVID-19 hotline
ORLANDO, Fla. – While the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, continues to spread, health officials understand that concerns are also on the rise, which is why they’ve set up a number for residents to call in their questions.
The Florida Department of Health has established a COVID-19 call center that can be reached at 1-866-779-6121. The call center is available to residents and visitors Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Questions can also be submitted to the department’s COVID-19 team via email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
Health officials have also created a coronavirus call center specifically for Orange County, which can be reached on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 407-723-5004.
While there have been confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Florida, Orange County health officials said Tuesday that the threat to the public remains low.
News 6 has also put together a form that allows you to submit your coronavirus-related questions.
The health department offers the following tips to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick and avoid contact with persons in poor health
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
- (If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty)
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
