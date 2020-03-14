Orange County man with COVID-19 was at Mar-a-Lago same time as POTUS, health official says

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Orange County man who tested positive for the coronavirus was at Mar-a-Lago the same time as President Donald Trump, according to Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health.

Dr. Pino said the Orange County man contracted COVID-19 in Palm Beach.

Dr. Pino could not confirm if the Orange County man was at the same event or in the same room as President Trump.

President Trump said he was tested for the coronavirus Friday and he is awaiting the results.

The 41-year-old Orange County man will remain in isolation until he is cleared by health officials, according to FDOH.

On Saturday, FDOH announced 25 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

This brings Florida’s resident coronavirus patient total to 70, according to FDOH.