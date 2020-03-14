Orlando Health revises visitor policies amid coronavirus concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Visitor policies at Orlando Health have been modified amid coronavirus concerns, according to health officials.

Orlando Health said visitations at the Health Central Park facility in Winter Garden has been discontinued.

Officials said they will arrange for residents to use electronic communication methods to visit with family members and friends.

Visitation at South Lake Hospital’s SkyTop View rehabilitation center has been discounted, according to Orlando Health.

Crews will arrange for patients to use electron communication methods to visit with family and friends.

The entry location for outpatient services at the Orland Health Center for Rehabilitation has been relocated to a different door.

Orlando Health said signs will direct patients to the new entrance.

All visitors to all Orlando Health hospitals will be screened each time they enter a facility.

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus will not be allowed to enter, according to Orlando Health.

Each hospital is limiting the number of visitors to two.

Anyone visiting the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies must be 18-years-old, according to hospital officials.

