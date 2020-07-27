COVID-19 outbreaks reported at more Orange County long-term care facilities

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In the past few days, more and more cases of COVID-19 are being reported in long-term care facilities within Orange County, leading the area’s health director to identify the locations with outbreaks on Monday.

Last week, Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County shared details of what he called a “significant outbreak” at Ocoee Health Center that involved 66 residents and 30 staff members who tested positive for the deadly respiratory illness.

At that time, there were no reported deaths linked to that specific outbreak but as of Monday, Pino said there have been four deaths at the facility.

On top of that, health officials are monitoring outbreaks at two additional long-term care facilities: Guardian Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Terra Vista Rehabilitation.

At Guardian Care, 34 of the 175 staff members have tested positive, 40 out of the 74 residents have tested positive and there has been 13 hospitalizations and one death among that group.

At Terra Vista, 26 out of 140 staff members have tested positive, 33 of 59 residents have tested positive and there have been 10 hospitalizations and one death among that group.

Pino said doctors are working to determine the sources of the outbreaks.

“We probably will know what may had happened. But in some cases, you know, it’s just an infectious disease, and any little violation of infectious control practices as simple as washing your hands between patients can set off an outbreak like this one because the virus has this ability to transmit so fast,” Pino said.

For residents who may have loved ones in one of the affected facilities, Pino suggested contacting the facility for more information about their relative because the health department cannot release medical information to anyone other than the patient unless that person has power of attorney.

Thus far, Orange County has experienced a cumulative total of 27,393 COVID-19 cases and 174 deaths. The local recovery rate is at 79%.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.