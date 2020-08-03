84ºF

WATCH LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds coronavirus briefing

News conference to be held at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale

Tags: Coronavirus, Politics, Health, Florida, Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis puts on his mask as he leaves a news conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Miami. DeSantis acknowledged Monday that the new coronavirus is spreading and urged people to take precautions such as wearing masks in public places, social distancing and avoiding crowds. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A day after Florida reported 7,100 new cases of the coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference to provide an update on the pandemic’s effect in the Sunshine State.

DeSantis will hold a news conference Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale.

The state on Sunday reported 62 new deaths due to coronavirus, a number down drastically from last week.

The coronavirus deaths reported by the state Department of Health reached 257 one day last week. The reported deaths do not necessarily reflect the exact day in which the person died.

Florida has now recorded 487,132 coronavirus cases and 7,206 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, according to the health department.

Over 3.7 million coronavirus tests have been performed in Florida as of Sunday, officials said.

