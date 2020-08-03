WATCH LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds coronavirus briefing

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A day after Florida reported 7,100 new cases of the coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference to provide an update on the pandemic’s effect in the Sunshine State.

DeSantis will hold a news conference Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale.

The state on Sunday reported 62 new deaths due to coronavirus, a number down drastically from last week.

The coronavirus deaths reported by the state Department of Health reached 257 one day last week. The reported deaths do not necessarily reflect the exact day in which the person died.

Florida has now recorded 487,132 coronavirus cases and 7,206 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, according to the health department.

Over 3.7 million coronavirus tests have been performed in Florida as of Sunday, officials said.