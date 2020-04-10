WATCH LIVE: Osceola County officials provide update on COVID-19 pandemic

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Osceola County are expected to hold a news conference Friday to share new details and provide updates regarding the coronavirus and the impact it’s having on the county.

“Local leaders and emergency management continue to emphasize the Governor’s ‘Safer at Home” order, all other government directives, the need for social distancing, proper personal hygiene, and adherence to all CDC guidelines to reduce the impact of the virus on the community,” a news release said.

As of Friday morning, Seminole County had 300 positive cases of the coronavirus. 87 people had been hospitalized according to the Florida Department of Health.

In Central Florida, Orange County cases are creeping toward 900 by Friday, as the county with the fourth-highest total in Florida. Combined Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach make up more than half of Florida’s COVID-19 positive test results with more than 10,150 by Friday morning.

