Orange County mayor says he won’t require residents to wear face masks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says he won’t force residents to wear face masks to stop the spread of coronavirus in the community because an order of that type would be too difficult to enforce.

According to Demings, the county has only received 36,000 of the 230,000 N95 masks it has ordered. Because access to masks and other personal protective equipment is limited, Demings doesn’t think requiring residents to wear them is the best path to take.

“I believe it would have created a bit of a challenge for law enforcement to enforce that order, especially given the challenge of finding masks,” Demings said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina agreed, saying that in general, people have been more than willing to take protective measures so there’s no need to force them to do so.

Both local leaders said that while it’s not mandated, wearing a mask is still a good idea.

“We are strongly urging you to wear your masks, it’s going to save lives,” Mina said.

Osceola County has required its residents to wear while out in public but while the mandate was initially punishable by a fine or jail time, elected officials have since announced that they won’t be enforcing the new measure.

On a positive note, Demings said Monday that data he’s reviewed suggests that Orange County’s curve could be flattening, although more information is needed to determine whether the region has already peaked.

“I think that is a deacceleration in Orange County but that doesn’t mean its permanent, it doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet,” Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said.

All three men agreed that members of the community need to stick with social distancing measures so the area doesn’t risk potentially peaking for a second time or seeing another wave of COVID-19 patients months from now.

“We do not want to go through this again,” Demings said.

In part to keep up with those measures, Pino announced that the agency is working on five new mobile testing sites, four of which will be at parks and the remaining one will be downtown.

“The sites were geographically selected taking into consideration of the heat maps. The areas with the highest health disparities but also geography so everyone can have access to that,” Pino said.

The idea is that residents in the area could potentially walk to the site if they do not have transportation.

Testing at those locations will be free and open to anyone with an appointment.

As of Monday morning, there are 1,017 COVID-19 patients in Orange County and 20,601 statewide.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.