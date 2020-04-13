CORONAVIRUS: Confirmed cases surpass 20,000 as Florida expands COVID-19 testing criteria

As Easter weekend comes to a close, the Florida Department of Health reports there are 20,601 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the state -- 706 more confirmed cases than reported Sunday evening.

On Monday, the FDOH reported 470 fatalities from the coronavirus, with each county in Central Florida reporting at least two deaths related to the disease.

FDOH reports that there are 2,694 total hospitalizations in the state.

Here is the breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by Central Florida county.

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 140 35 5 Flagler 44 7 2 Lake 155 41 4 Marion 96 12 3 Orange 1,017 129 13 Osceola 333 92 5 Polk 263 76 8 Seminole 267 63 2 Sumter 111 27 9 Volusia 212 44 7

The FDOH numbers do not show how many people have recovered from the virus. Department officials have declined to release that information after several requests from News 6. Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino said coronavirus patients must test negative twice in 24 hours before leaving isolation.

Testing for COVID-19 continues throughout the state, and some testing sites are making changes to operations as confirmed cases of the disease continues to climb.

The Orange County Convention Center will start issuing 400 coronavirus tests a day, and as of Monday, will become a state-operated site run by the Florida Department of Emergency Management, according to a news release. Prior to this change, the site was run by the Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA.

Orange County officials said this change will increase test capacity and will expand testing criteria in Central Florida.

Additionally, modifications have been made to the criteria for a patient to get a free COVID-19 test.

To get a test on Monday you will have to meet one of the following criteria:

Respiratory issues

Anyone with underlying health conditions

Healthcare workers

First responders

Anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

Criterios actualizados a partir de mañana en el centro de pruebas regional #COVID19 del @OCCC. Este es un sitio de pruebas administrado por el estado y es disponible y gratis para TODOS los residentes de la Florida Central. Información adicional en https://t.co/I0fu7UwbD1 pic.twitter.com/j4Jl10WWHo — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) April 12, 2020

A spokesperson for the testing site at the convention center told News 6 that by 9 a.m., 68 cars were already lined up for testing procedures. While this number may seem low, healthcare professionals are prepared to treat multiple people in a single vehicle, and officials remind individuals wishing to be tested to arrive at the site early, as a shorter line of waiting vehicles may be deceiving.

[Timeline: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

Officials at the testing site are also cautioning all individuals wishing to be tested to be honest when being assessed by healthcare workers for meeting criteria. No proof is required when being screened for meeting criteria, and officials said they are largely basing their approval of tests on the “honor system.”

As of the site closing Sunday, the Orange County Convention Center testing site had completed 4,963 to date since opening on March 25.

Other testing sites throughout Florida can be found here.

In a further effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials in Osceola County have mandated that as of Monday, everyone must now wear a face covering when venturing outside.

During a Friday news conference, a new emergency order was announced, stating that those in Osceola County will be required to wear a covering when in public.

“It’s not meant to be a punishment. We’re doing this to stop the spread of this virus,” Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said.

Officials said the requirement will remain in effect until the county deems face coverings as no longer needed.

If someone is found not following the guideline, the offender can face up to a $500 fine or 60 days in jail, Gibson said.

The following exceptions are allowed for not wearing a mask:

Anyone under the age of 2

A person who has an existing health condition and a face covering would cause impairment to them

Person working in a profession where the use of a face covering will not be compatible with the duties of the profession

Person working in a profession and do not have any face-to-face interactions with the public

Anyone exercising while observing social distancing

Osceola County still has a curfew in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew is in effect until further notice.

