Orange County Convention Center to start issuing 400 coronavirus tests a day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Convention Center will start issuing 400 coronavirus tests a day.

Modifications have been made to the criteria for a patient to get a COVID-19 test.

To get a test on Monday you will have to meet one of the following criteria:

Respiratory issues

Fever

Anyone with underlying health conditions

Healthcare workers

First responders

Anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

The site will also be open on Easter with the original CDC criteria for a patient to get a test.

The tests are free.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the site will close if the center hits the maximum amount of tests.

The testing site will have a throat swab test and a nasal swab test.

Patients will get results in three to seven days.