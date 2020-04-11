Orange County Convention Center to start issuing 400 coronavirus tests a day
OCC encouraging people who meet criteria to get test on Easter
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Convention Center will start issuing 400 coronavirus tests a day.
Modifications have been made to the criteria for a patient to get a COVID-19 test.
To get a test on Monday you will have to meet one of the following criteria:
- Respiratory issues
- Fever
- Anyone with underlying health conditions
- Healthcare workers
- First responders
- Anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
The site will also be open on Easter with the original CDC criteria for a patient to get a test.
The tests are free.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the site will close if the center hits the maximum amount of tests.
The testing site will have a throat swab test and a nasal swab test.
Patients will get results in three to seven days.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.