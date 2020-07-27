9-year-old Florida girl believed to be state’s youngest COVID-19 death

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida family is grieving the loss of a 9-year-old girl, who’s believed to be the youngest victim in the state to die from the coronavirus.

Kimorra Lynum died July 17 in Putnam County, west of Flagler County.

Lynum’s mother, Mikasha Young-Holmes, says her daughter wasn’t feeling well about a week before her death. Holmes says she took Kimorra to the hospital, where staff confirmed the child had a high fever. Family members say Kimorra was treated for a urinary tract infection but was never tested for COVID-19.

Young-Holmes says about a week later, Lynum asked to take a nap after returning home from a shopping trip. She says when she went to wake Kimorra, she discovered her daughter couldn’t breathe.

Lynum was rushed to a hospital, but didn’t survive.

Her family says after Kimorra’s died, they were informed she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Family members say Kimorra didn’t have any pre-existing conditions and had no known contact with any coronavirus patients.