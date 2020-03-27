Seminole County social distancing order asks residents to maintain 6-feet in grocery lines

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – In lieu of a stay-at-home order, Seminole County leaders issued a social distancing order to help prevent spreading the coronavirus that applies even when you are in the checkout line.

County officials said this is not like stay-at-home order issued by neighboring Orange and Osceola counties.

This will allow businesses to remain open if six feet of distance between individuals is maintained. This rule will apply to the checkout lines at essential grocery stores. Officials are also encouraging people to shop for groceries alone when possible.

Seminole County officials said they received several phone calls from workers in the area stating their places of business were not following the Centers for Disease for Control social distancing recommendations.

Investigators did not release the name of the businesses from the complaints because this order was not in place at the time of the calls.

County officials said salons and beauty shops can stay open as long as they allow for social distancing.

The order does not apply to healthcare and medical workers.

Public transit is still available in the county. This order does not impact taxis, Uber or Lyft.

County officials also ask people abid by the CDC guidelines to limit groups to less than 10 people.

Seminole County residents will still be able to exercise outside as long as they follow social distancing.

“The best practice is to try and minimize your exposure to anyone who is not in your immediate family,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said on Thursday.

There are 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Seminole County. Health officials said 53 of the 56 are Seminole County residents.

The first case of coronavirus reported in Seminole County was on March 11.

On Thursday, officials said 538 people have been tested for the virus in Seminole County.

The county has closed all playgrounds and removed basketball hoops from the county parks.

Fitness groups will be asked to leave the parks in the county.

