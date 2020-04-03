This week, Florida coronavirus cases have increased by 1,000 almost daily

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the past week, Florida coronavirus cases have grown daily by the hundreds, the latest data from the Florida Department of Health shows.

By Friday morning at 11 a.m., COVID-19 cases had reached 9,585, an increase by more than 580 overnight. The state is also reporting 19 additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the new death toll to 163 across the state.

Since March 29, Florida has seen an increase of cases every day by more than 850 and on Wednesday and Thursday a surge of more than 2,000 between two days.

Florida is now under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Residents and visitors are asked to limit their activity outside the home to essential activities including exercise outside, getting food and gas. Similar orders are in place across the country, only a few governors haven’t made that call.

The novel coronavirus is spread from person-to-person through droplets from sneezes or coughs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to slow the spread is to avoid contact with other people.

DeSantis also announced plans this week to step in and fix Florida’s overloaded unemployment system. Hundreds of thousands of people across the state have been furloughed due to the pandemic and checks from the $2.2 billion federal stimulus bill may still be weeks away.

In Central Florida, Orange County is quickly nearing 600 confirmed cases of the virus and a FEMA-managed testing site is still testing hundreds of possible cases a day. Similar large drive-thru testing sites have opened around the state. Next week, Brevard County will have at least one drive-thru testing site open.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases in the Central Florida region:

County Confirmed cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 51 16 0 Flagler 27 4 1 Lake 85 14 2 Marion 37 4 0 Orange 589 81 6 Osceola 191 54 4 Polk 115 45 2 Seminole 160 32 0 Sumter 67 21 2 Volusia 119 32 1

Two cruise ships with dozens of possible coronavirus cases on board were given permission to dock in Fort Lauderdale Thursday after waiting offshore for more than a week. Holland America made an agreement with Broward County officials to bring in its Rotterdam and Zaandam cruise ships.

“Guests who still have symptoms will remain on board and disembark at a later date to be finalized after they have fully recovered and meet the CDC guidelines for being fit to travel,” according to Holland America. “They will continue to be well cared for on board by the ships’ medical staffs.”

By Friday, beaches in Flagler and Volusia counties were closed and Brevard beach access is limited to local residents for exercise only. Flagler County leaders closed the beaches March 22.

The Florida DOH releases the latest coronavirus numbers for the state at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. This story will be updated.

