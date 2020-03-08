Florida Department of Health announced new positive COVID-19 case in Broward County

The Florida Department of Health announced Sunday that there is a new positive case for COVID-19 in Broward County.

The Florida Department of Health said the person who tested positive is a 67-year old man who is currently isolated.

The Florida Department of Health announces a new positive #COVID19 case in Broward County. This individual is a 67 year old male who is currently isolated. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 8, 2020

For more information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit the state’s website here.