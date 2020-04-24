Florida coronavirus cases top 30,000 as positive test numbers are dropping-- but just barely

ORLANDO, Fla. – The morning after Congress sent a nearly $500 billion stimulus bill to the president’s desk aimed at helping small businesses and hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic, Florida’s new positive total for virus cases reached 30,174 on Friday, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.

The second round of coronavirus aid will increase funding for testing, which continues Friday across Central Florida despite the threat of tornadoes and severe weather.

While Florida saw its largest increase in new cases since April 2 on Thursday with more than 1,300 new cases, the percent of overall new COVID-19 positive test results is dropping -- but just barely, according to to the Department of Health numbers.

Here’s what that means: A little more than a week ago on April 15, about 10.5% of Florida coronavirus tests were coming back positive. Now that number has dropped to 9.5%. More than 318,800 people in Florida have been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

According to the Florida Department of Health dashboard, 4,699 people with severe cases of the respiratory illness have been hospitalized since March. The state does not release current hospitalization numbers or how many people have recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, Florida’s death toll from the virus reached 1,012.

Across the U.S., nearly 50,000 people have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University data, which makes about 25% of the global death toll.

In Central Florida, Volsuia County saw the largest jump in deaths Thursday with eight new fatalities from the virus in 24 hours.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county in the Central Florida region:

County Total cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 245 44 8 Flagler 105 8 2 Lake 217 53 9 Marion 145 20 3 Orange 1,286 219 29 Osceola 454 123 7 Polk 387 118 17 Seminole 344 78 7 Sumter 167 39 12 Volusia 417 70 15

The Florida National Guard said the drive-up testing site at the Orange County Convention Center was open Friday morning after the first band of storms had passed. Gov. Ron DeSantis said continued and expanded testing will be key to reopening the state for business. Florida remains under a stay-at-home order until April 30 but the governor has not announced when non-essential businesses can open even with social distancing and limited capacity rules in place.

The governor’s reopen Florida task force will continue to discuss via phone call Friday how best to reopen the state.

Meanwhile, NASA is preparing to send U.S. astronauts to space from the Space Coast for the first time since 2011 but NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine is asking people not to come watch the historic launch in person. The event would normally pack Brevard County beaches and launch viewing spots.

“We are asking people to join us in this launch but to do so from home,” Bridenstine said. “We’re asking people not to travel to the Kennedy Space Center.”

What’s in the bill for Americans?

President Donald Trump will hold a signing ceremony Friday for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and 1 in 6 U.S. jobs.

The bill includes a request from the Trump administration for $250 billion to replenish a fund to help small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses.

It also contains $100 billion demanded by Democrats for hospitals and a nationwide testing program, along with a $60 billion set-aside for small banks and an alternative network of community development banks that focus on development in urban neighborhoods and rural areas ignored by many lenders. There’s also $60 billion for small-business loans and grants delivered through the Small Business Administration’s existing disaster aid program.

Florida unemployment struggles continue

Floridians unable to work due to the virus have struggled for weeks attempting to receive benefits from the state due to a troubled Department of Economic Opportunity website and application system. On Friday, the DEO announced its application portal CONNECT would go down through the weekend until Monday, meaning people cannot check on the status of their applications or file for benefits.

As of Thursday, nearly 22% of more than 701,700 unemployment claims have been paid by the state totaling $157 million, according to the DEO.

This week the DEO began approving claims from independent contractors, gig-workers and self-employed individuals who qualify for federal unemployment benefits under the CARES Act.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

