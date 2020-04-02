Coronavirus cases surge above 8,000 as Floridians prepare for stay-at-home order

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida coronavirus cases grew by more than 1,000 in one day, according to the latest Florida Department of Health numbers, as local and state officials warn the worst is yet to come and residents prepare to stay at home beginning Friday.

By Thursday morning when the DOH released the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases, there were 8,010 total cases between residents and visitors who tested positive in the Sunshine State.

The death toll grew overnight into Thursday reaching 128 and now more than 1,000 people statewide are hospitalized with severe cases of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Some of those fatalities were reported in Central Florida, including in Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Polk counties. More than a dozen people in the region have died due to complications from COVID-19.

With new cases continuing to grow, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday instructing people in the state to stay “safer at home." That order, which requires Floridians to stay home unless they are going out for essential goods and services, begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and lasts until April 30.

[RELATED: Florida will soon be under a statewide stay-at-home order. Here’s what it means]

Local officials in Brevard and Volusia county are expected to announce Thursday if the area beaches remain open under the governor’s order. Most other coastal counties have closed public beaches, including Flagler County.

President Donald Trump extended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus prevention guidelines earlier this week for another 30 days, meaning this new reality of social distancing in the U.S. is here to stay.

If you are having trouble viewing the map above on mobile, click here.

In Central Florida, where Orange and Osceola counties have already been under stay-at-home orders, cases also continue to grow steadily as health officials warned they would. There are more than 500 cases in Orange County alone, including five deaths.

Here’s the latest breakdown of local cases:

County Positive cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 48 15 0 Flagler 24 4 1 Lake 76 13 2 Marion 33 4 0 Orange 502 72 5 Osceola 153 46 2 Polk 92 38 2 Seminole 136 29 0 Sumter 63 19 0 Volusia 100 29 1

COVID-19 is highly contagious and spread from person-to-person. According to the CDC, the best way to slow the spread is to stay away from other people and observe social distancing.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.