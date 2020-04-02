First coronavirus-related deaths reported in several Central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several Central Florida counties reported their first coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, according to officials with the Florida Department of Health.

Florida’s COVID-19 death toll grew overnight into Thursday, reaching 128. As of Thursday, more than 1,000 people statewide are hospitalized with severe cases of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Some of those fatalities were reported in Central Florida, including in Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Polk counties. More than a dozen people in the region have died due to complications from COVID-19.

Thursday marked a turning point for Lake, Polk and Flagler counties, which reported the first fatal cases of the respiratory illness. Previously, only Osceola, Orange and Volusia had reported deaths in the region related to the pandemic.

“It is with great sadness that DOH-Lake announces its first two COVID-19 deaths in Lake County,” health officials said in a news release. “We express our sincere condolences to the families and the Department of Health will continue to work with our community partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

In most cases, people diagnosed with coronavirus have mild symptoms, including a fever and dry cough. However, a small percentage of patients develop more severe symptoms and require hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 8,000 people across the state have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Florida DOH. As of Thursday morning, 128 people had died statewide due to the virus.

