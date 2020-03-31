Another jump: Number of coronavirus cases in Florida swells to 6,338

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yet again, Florida saw another jump in the number of coronavirus cases overnight, this time by an additional 634 for a new grand total of 6,338 as of Tuesday morning.

That number includes 77 people who have died, compared to 71 deaths as of 6 p.m. Monday, the last time figures were released.

At that time, there were 5,704 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

If you are having trouble viewing the map on mobile, click here.

The Florida Department of Health has not yet updated its map indicating the number of cases for each county. This story will be updated when that information is released.

According to data provided by the agency, the day with the most new cases since COVID-19 made its way to the Sunshine State was Sunday with 898 new instances. Monday saw 637 new cases.

Still, The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects that Florida won’t reach its peak until early May. At that point, the state could be seeing 136 deaths per day.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been reluctant to issue a statewide lockdown but on Monday, he issued an executive order requiring that residents in the hardest-hit counties -- Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach -- stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave the house. The mandate is in effect until April 15.

The governor also lifted red tape in order to allow retired first responders and medical professionals to quickly return to the workforce so they can help in the fight to stop the spread of coronavirus.

