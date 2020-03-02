After first cases of coronavirus, this is what Florida health officials want you to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the first two cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Florida, health officials are recommending new measures for residents and visitors to follow to prevent further spread of the respiratory virus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Sunday that two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Manatee and Hillsborough counties. COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rvikees said with the two presumptive positive cases, he expects more to follow but Florida is still considered low-risk. There are currently eight other individuals in Florida awaiting test results for the virus.

A presumptive positive case means that public health laboratory tests showed a positive results and is pending confirmatory testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Florida Department of Health is recommending new measures to residents and health care facilities to help prevent further cases of the virus.

Before planning overseas travel, residents should refer to the CDC website for travel advisories.

The CDC has issued a Warning Level 3 and asking people to avoid nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. Travelers should take precautions due to the coronavirus in Japan and Africa, according to the CDC.

If a Florida resident or visitor is returning from any of those areas with advisories, health officials are asking that they self-isolate for 14 days after returning. During that period, anyone who becomes ill should contact the health department prior to physically going to a hospital or clinic.

The state is also asking health care facilities to review the expanded definition of when to consider testing for COVID-19, which now includes individuals with lower-respiratory illnesses.

Symptoms of the virus include fever and signs or symptoms of lower respiratory illness --including cough or shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear between two to 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.

Florida health officials said that labs in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami can conduct the tests, which previously had to be sent to federal labs. They said that would mean results should be available 24 to 48 hours afterward -- instead of within days.