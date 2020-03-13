All Florida schools to take additional week off after spring break amid coronavirus concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spring break has been extended by an extra week for all Florida students due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran made the announcement Friday afternoon that students will not return to class until March 30 rather than March 23 as originally planned, according to a news release from the Flagler County School District.

Across the state, events have been canceled and residents have been warned to avoid international travel and cruises.

Many school districts had already taken steps to cancel all extracurricular activities but up until now, all Central Florida school districts had planned to resume operations as usual after the spring break vacation.

In Flagler County, superintendent James Tager said he and his team are working to figure out what the plan will be when classes resume at the end of the month.

“A decision such as this is not an easy one to make,” Tager said. “I understand this will put pressures on many of our families but the Flagler Schools team will be working to determine what, if any, services we can give our families the week following spring break.”

So far, Orange, Lake, Flagler, Osceola, Volusia, Brevard and Marion county school officials have confirmed the closures for the week after the scheduled spring break.

“We do have a pandemic academic plan should we have to go beyond that time that we can enforce so we can have our students continuehtheir education. We are still (awaiting) guidance from the state regarding make-up days and graduations,” superintendent Dr. Ronald Fritz said.

According to the news release, the Florida Department of Education is also planning to push state testing back by two weeks.

Even before the announcement, Seminole County Public Schools notified students and parents that Charter Communications will offer free Spectrum broadband and wi-fi access to houses with kindergarten through college students who do not already have internet service.

To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395.

