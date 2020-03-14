4th Floridian dies from coronavirus, 3rd in state, health officials say

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A fourth Floridian has died from the coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health announced on Saturday.

A 77-year-old man in Lee County has died.

Health officials said this was not a travel-related case

This is the third patient from Florida to die in the state.

An Orange County man died in California after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

On March 6, health officials announced a patient in their 70s died after testing positive for the coronavirus and a man in his 70s with underlying issues died in Santa Rosa County after testing positive for the virus.

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health announced 25 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

