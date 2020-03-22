Flagler County beaches, boardwalk closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County beaches will close Monday morning along with the city of Flagler Beach pier and boardwalk as part of an emergency order.

After recommendations from public safety staff and the Flagler County Health Department, City Manager, Larry Newsom has decided to close county beaches, Flagler City boardwalk and pier amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

The closures are expected to go into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday.

“Both of our entities kept the beaches open as long as it was reasonably safe to do so,” County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. “For the safety of our residents and visitors, we need to close all of our beaches to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.”

Officials urge all residents and businesses to follow the Florida Department of Health and CDC guidance, to include:

Washing your hands often

Stay home when possible

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

“A public service announcement will be released when the beach, boardwalk and pier are deemed safe to re-open for public usage,” according to the release.

