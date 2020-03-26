Starting Friday, Satellite Beach limiting hours of access to all public beaches

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Florida, the City of Satellite Beach is closing access to all public beaches for several hours this weekend, according to an emergency executive order issued Thursday.

The city issued Emergency Executive Order No. 2020-01, ordering all public beach accesses in Satellite Beach to be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in compliance with a recent executive order issued by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor is asking all beachgoers to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings on Florida’s beaches.

City officials said any efforts to access the beaches through dunes is prohibited and will be enforced.

[Timeline: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

The move comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to climb. According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, more than 2,350 coronavirus cases have been reported statewide. At least 13 cases have been reported in Brevard County.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.