Number of Florida coronavirus cases swells to 763

ORLANDO, Fla. – The number of Florida-related coronavirus cases has swelled to 763, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The latest numbers show 706 cases have been confirmed in Florida residents and 57 have been confirmed in non-Florida residents. Twelve deaths have also been reported statewide, according to the department.

Health officials said 1,080 cases are currently being monitored.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Central Florida:

Brevard: 5 cases

Lake: 4 cases

Orange: 29 cases

Seminole: 12 cases

Sumter: 4 cases

Osceola: 21 cases

Polk: 10 cases

Volusia: 11 cases

Marion: 2 cases

*Flagler: 0 cases

NOTE: The FDOH data lists zero cases in Flagler County but health officials from Flagler County said Friday that a Volusia County resident tested positive for the respiratory illness while in the area.

Officials from the Seminole County Office of Emergency Management also claim that FDOH’s numbers are not updating quickly enough. According to them, Seminole County actually has 13 cases.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the president’s coronavirus task force, pointed out Wednesday afternoon that labs are working through a backlog of tests that are now being processed at a higher rate, meaning that the country will likely see an increase in positive cases in the coming days.

Saturday’s 6 p.m. numbers show the number of cases in Florida continues to climb. In an 11 a.m. update Saturday, the health department said Florida had 658 cases. In a 6 p.m. update on Friday, the FDOH said Florida had 563 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths. Earlier Friday, at 11 a.m., Florida was at 520 cases and 10 deaths. As of Thursday at 6 p.m., the number of Florida-related cases was at 432.

The highly contagious respiratory illness first appeared in Florida on March 1. Nearly every day since then, the number of cases has continued to rise.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly pushed for more testing and social distancing to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

