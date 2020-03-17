Florida students won’t return to school until at least mid-April, governor says

Florida public school students across the state won’t be returning to their school campuses until at least April 15 and should be prepared to extend the school year well into the summer, according to the Florida Department of Education.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran informed Florida Superintendents Tuesday of several changes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All public and private K-12, career and technical center campuses are closed through April 15, according to the DOE. After that, the date for students to return will be re-evaluated every two weeks.

According to the Department of Education, schools and educators should be prepared to extend the school year to June 30 and the commissioner may reduce required instructional hours as necessary to accommodate for closures.

“The containment of COVID-19 is essential, and this is not a decision we made lightly. Districts have taken action and have instituted distance learning as a necessary precaution to protect students, educators, families, and Florida’s overall public health,” Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said in a statement. “We are working with our local school districts to provide guidance and help children who need access food during this time. Our number one priority is keeping our families safe and healthy and stopping the spread of this virus. These actions will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Florida. I will continue to work with the Governor, Superintendents, Florida College System and the State University System to do whatever we can to protect our children, our families, and our communities.”

It’s unclear when virtual learning will be attempted.

In a post from the Sumter County School District Monday, officials said Sumter County schools would be providing packets for elementary students to complete at home. Parents were asked to picked the packets up from their student’s school this week.

“Sumter County Schools will be providing work at home packets that will help to maintain your Kindergarten through 5th grade students assignments," the post read. “Please plan to come by your child’s school to pick up their work packets during the scheduled times, Wednesday, March 18th or Thursday, March 19th from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm.”

Because of these changes, all statewide assessments have been canceled this school year.

In addition, Florida schools will not receive their individual grades from the state for the 2019-2020 school year. Students will still receive their grades.

Earlier on Tuesday, Florida’s state university system Board of Governors instructed state universities to move all courses to online-learning only for the rest of the spring semester.

