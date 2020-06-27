Florida’s COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket with nearly 10,000 new cases

The Florida Department of Health reported a new record number of cases of the coronavirus Saturday.

According to the FDOH, 9,585 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday morning.

Saturday’s positive cases bring the state’s total of all confirmed coronavirus cases since the disease was first detected in the state on March 1 to 132,545, as well as a total of 3,390 deaths.

Since March, 14,136 people with severe cases of the virus have required hospitalization. The state does not report the number of current patients in hospitals with the coronavirus or the number of individuals who have recovered from the disease after being diagnosed.

Saturday’s number of reported cases shattered the record for the most cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported close to 9,000 new cases of COVID-19.

[READ MORE: OCCC antibody test site reaches capacity, swab test still available]

Nearly every day over the past month, Florida has seen large increases of reported coronavirus cases, with some days seeing a rise in reported infections that broke records for the most cases reported in a single day throughout the history of the pandemic in Florida.

The newly reported cases also depend on the number of tests administered per day but the state doesn’t release private lab testing in its overall total so that percentage is difficult to determine.

[RELATED: UPDATE: See Florida’s curve when it comes to coronavirus cases]

If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus numbers by county in the Central Florida region:

County Total cases New cases Deaths Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Brevard 1,547 250 17 107 2 Flagler 279 5 5 29 1 Lake 1,098 123 22 103 0 Marion 598 74 10 64 0 Orange 8,837 989 56 437 1 Osceola 1,649 164 24 187 3 Polk 3,182 402 92 454 9 Seminole 2,202 236 16 160 0 Sumter 319 6 17 48 0 Volusia 1,745 140 54 208 3

Officials with the city of Mount Dora alerted residents Friday that two employees at a community park have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive cases were found at the Lincoln Avenue Pool at Mount Dora’s Lincoln Avenue Community Park; officials closed the pool where one of the employees worked and said it “will not reopen until the public safety risk has been eliminated and staffing ratios can return to normal.”

Mount Dora leaders said that anyone who may have been in contact with any staff members from the pool should self-quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

[RELATED: Workers at Mount Dora public pool test positive for COVID-19]

With coronavirus numbers climbing and cases trending younger, Florida officials made the decision to immediately prohibit the consumption of alcohol at bars statewide -- again.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which oversees alcohol licenses, made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter. No information was offered on how long the moratorium will be in place.

“Noncompliance by bars and other vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises is suspected throughout the state to such a degree as to make individualized enforcement efforts impractical and insufficient at this time,” DBPR’s executive orders reads.

[READ MORE: Coronavirus: You can no longer drink alcohol at bars in Florida]

Two employees and three guests at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to officials, the individuals have been isolated, and all guests and staff that were potentially exposed have been notified and placed into quarantine.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is always our top priority. Over the last several months, we have played a critical role in caring for one of the most vulnerable populations in our community at a challenging and unprecedented time, and we take that responsibility seriously,” Allison Krall, Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida President/CEO said.

To help combat the virus, officials have introduced new safety measures to help keep guests and employees safe.

“This includes the creation of isolation areas for guests who test positive or have had an exposure incident, requiring masks to be worn on campus, temperature screening and health questionnaires, social distancing, limiting visitors, more frequent cleanings and sanitation and encouraging hand washing, among other measures,” officials said. We will continue working very closely with the Health Department, following their recommendations and best practices for the health and safety of our residents and staff.”

[READ MORE: 5 people test positive for COVID-9 at Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida]

A day after Florida netted the highest positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in the state on March 1, doctors in Southwest Florida pleaded with the public to wear face masks and avoid large gatherings.

DeSantis and medical experts with Lee Health in Fort Myers spoke Friday about the rate of positive cases and what needs to be done to slow the spread. The recent cases in Florida have trended younger, the median age in Florida dropped from above 65 to 39 in the past few weeks.

Lee Health President Dr. Lawrence Antonucci said the hospital has seen an increase in cases where patients were both hospitalized and not.

“Our testing or positive test rate is in about 13% across the board since we began but in the last week or so it’s been over 20%, and the demographic is definitely shifting to a younger demographic,” Antonucci said.

All the Lee Health doctors on the panel with DeSantis said people need to be wearing masks to slow the spread of the virus.

[READ MORE: Florida doctors: If you’re not wearing a mask, why?]