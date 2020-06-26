Workers at Mount Dora public pool test positive for COVID-19

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Two employees at a Mount Dora community park have tested positive for the coronavirus, city officials say.

The positive cases were found at the Lincoln Avenue Pool at Mount Dora’s Lincoln Avenue Community Park.

“The pool is closed and will not reopen until the public safety risk has been eliminated and staffing ratios can return to normal,” officials said. “If you have been in contact with any staff members from the pool, please self-quarantine and self-monitor.”

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Leisure Services at parksandrec@cityofmountdora.com.

According to officials, the city has contacted those who had been in contact with the workers.