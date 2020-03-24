86ºF

Universal Orlando to stay closed through mid-April due to spread of coronavirus

Parks have been closed since end of business hours of March 15

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced the theme parks will be closed through April 19 amid the spread of the coronavirus.

“We continue to respond to current conditions and make the health and safety of team members and guests our top priority,” Universal said in a statement.

Officials said Universal CityWalk will also be closed until April 19.

The hotels at Universal Orlando Resorts have also been temporarily suspended, according to park officials.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials,” Universal said in a statement.

“Universal Orlando team members remain one of the most important priorities and we remain committed to paying them through this closure period,” Universal said in a statement.

The parks have been closed since the end of business hours of March 15.

Orange County announced a stay-at-home executive order. The order will start at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue for two weeks.

