Florida coronavirus cases rise to 2,900 as stay-home orders begin in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As two Central Florida counties begin their temporary lockdown orders Friday, coronavirus cases around the state continue to rise with 2,900 cases reported in Florida, a jump of more than 400 overnight, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The FDOH dashboard also includes how many people were hospitalized statewide and in each county due to the respiratory illness known as COVID-19. More than 450 people in Florida are hospitalized, according to those numbers.

There are at least 34 people who have died from complications due to coronavirus but the conflicting information on the state’s map showed 35 deaths.

Statewide, with multiple FEMA and Florida National Guard testing sites in full swing, more than 32,460 people have been tested for the virus. More than 8% of those came back positive, officials said.

[Timeline: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

Since the first person in Florida was reported to have the virus less than one month ago, Florida has seen a steady rise in cases daily, however, the state on Tuesday saw its largest increase in one day -- more than 500 cases.

If you are trouble viewing the map above on mobile, click here.

Residents in Orange and Osceola counties are under mandatory stay-at-home orders issued by local leaders, but for the most part people are able to continue their normal lives by going to the grocery store, doctor and running essential errands. Here’s everything you need to know if you live in Orange County and Osceola County.

Below the latest numbers of cases in Central Florida, including patients hospitalized and deaths:

County Confirmed cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 16 2 0 Flagler 11 1 0 Lake 29 8 0 Marion 8 0 0 Orange 156 35 4 Osceola 53 16 0 Polk 26 11 0 Seminole 49 13 0 Sumter 29 9 0 Volusia 39 11 0

As of Thursday, the U.S. has the most cases of the highly contagious illness than any other country, with more than 86,000 people testing positive for coronavirus and 1,300 dead.

The House kicked off debate Friday on a $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic's devastating toll on the U.S. economy and health care system, even as a maverick conservative threatened to delay passage until most lawmakers return to Washington for a vote.

The relief can hardly come soon enough. The government reported a shocking 3.3 million burst of weekly jobless claims, more than four times the previous record.

In Florida, people trying to apply for unemployment benefits report they are unable to make claims online or get through on the phone. Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity received more than 103,000 applications for reemployment assistance this week, a significant spike from the nearly 5,400 applications it received the week of March 7.

Florida DOE officials told WKMG they are hiring more people and adding a server to accommodate the massive increase in calls and applications.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.