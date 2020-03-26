Florida unions seek improvements for unemployment benefits

ORLANDO, Fla. – Floridians have overloaded the state’s unemployment website and jam phone lines trying to apply for benefits amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The state’s largest labor unions are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to improve the application process and expand assistance to those who’ve lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity has received more than 103,000 applications for reemployment assistance this week, a significant spike from the nearly 5,400 applications it received the week of March 7.

To address complaints of the struggle to reach the agency personnel the DEO has expanded its call center hours and is hiring more than 100 people to answer phones.

The state agency said it is also trying to improve its website interface and increase server capacity to better handle the large volume of applications.

"With this unprecedented event in our state, we are asking everyone to have continued patience," said Tiffany Vause, DEO's director of communications. "If you have trouble filing your claim, please try again later."

Leaders from more than 100 Florida labor unions sent a letter to the governor late Thursday urging him to expand unemployment benefit eligibility and improve the application process.

The unions are seeking an expansion of the state's current weekly benefit payment that ranges from $32 to $275, based on the recipient's prior income.

Union representatives also want to expand the time recipients can collect benefits from the current 12-week cap to 26 weeks.

“As COVID-19 continues to cause our schools, churches, and businesses to shut down, families must now struggle to keep themselves safe without a source of income,” the union letter stated. “Florida’s Reemployment Assistance program is our safeguard from economic catastrophe.”

Last week DeSantis temporarily eliminated requirements that people receiving unemployment benefits must be actively searching for a job.