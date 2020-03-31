Sumter County becomes latest to issue stay-at-home order due to coronavirus

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County, which has 51 cases of COVID-19, issued a stay-at-home order Tuesday that will remain in effect until April 30.

The order was added as an extension to a local state of emergency that was already in place, a county official said.

The area was already under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., although residents can travel to and from work at that time.

Other than Sumter, Orange and Osceola counties are the only other two in Central Florida to issue stay-at-home orders. Seminole County, on the other hand, has issued a social distancing order that requires businesses to reduce capacity and residents to keep six feet away from each other.

Both allow for essential businesses such as gas stations and grocery stores to continue operating but the ultimate goal is for people to remain inside their homes and away from others as much as possible.

Under Sumter County’s order, people can still leave the house to seek medical care or supplies for themselves and their pets, get groceries and other necessary items, engage in outdoor activities such as biking and golfing and to provide care or spiritual support to someone in need.

