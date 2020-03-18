Canaveral National Seashore will close on Thursday amid spread of coronavirus

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Canaveral National Seashore will close on Thursday amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to the National Park Service.

The seashore will be closed until further notice.

Brevard County officials announced all beachside public parking will be closed on Thursday.

Groups at public beaches cannot be in groups of more than 10 people. Each group must be at least six feet apart from another group.

The mayor of Cocoa Beach said the city will start managing crowd control on the beach.

Satellite Beach police said they will make sure people are not violating the rules.

