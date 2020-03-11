65ºF

Department of Health announces 8 new cases of coronavirus in Florida

Patients are isolated, according to FDOH

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

On Tuesday night the Florida Department of Health announced eight new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Health officials said the patients are being appropriately cared for and the patients are isolated.

Seven of the eight new cases are travel related.

The other case is a 68-year-old Georgia woman is currently in Alachua County.

The men and women who have tested positive will remain isolated until they are cleared by public health officials, according to FDOH.

Pinellas County health officials said they will continue to work with the CDC and DOH to protect the community.

Numbers show 21 Floridians were diagnosed in the state, five Floridians have been diagnosed after traveling to China and are being isolated in another state and two patients, not from Florida, are recovering in the Sunshine State, according to FDOH.

