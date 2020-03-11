Joe Biden cancels rally in Tampa amid coronavirus concerns

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TAMPA, Fla. – Joe Biden has canceled his Get Out the Vote rally scheduled to be held in Tampa.

Earlier in the day Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled rallies in Ohio amid the coronavirus concerns.

The Florida Primary is scheduled for March 17.

Biden scheduled a speech in Wilmington, Delaware at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The Florida Department of Health said there were 20 Florida cases of Coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday morning.

Fourteen Floridians were diagnosed in the state, five Floridians have ben diagnosed after traveling to China and are being isolated in another state and a patient, not from Florida is recovering in the Sunshine State, according to FDOH.