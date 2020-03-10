Here’s how to report coronavirus-related price gouging

ORLANDO, Fla. – Following the state of emergency declared by the governor regarding the spread of the coronavirus, Florida officials have activated the state’s price gouging hotline.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared the state of emergency Monday in response to positive test results of 20 coronavirus-infected patients in the state, according to a news release.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office announced Tuesday that it has launched the price gauging hotline for Floridians to report price hikes in commodities or potential scams related to the spread of COVID-19.

The hotline can be reached by calling 1-(866)-9NO-SCAM, or 1-866-966-7226.

According to Moody’s office, a commodity is a good or service necessary for public consumption or use as a direct result of the particular facts and circumstances of the emergency.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the following items were being considered essential commodities under the current state of emergency, according to Moody’s office:

Protective masks used to protect you from others if you are sick

Sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, cleaning supplies for surface cleaning, and all commercial cleaning supplies

Moody’s team said it will continue to monitor the situation and make changes to the list of commodities as it sees fit.

